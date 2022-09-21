Comedian Raju Srivastava who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym, passed away today at the age of 58. The actor's family members confirmed the news on social media.

Srivastava had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym on August 10 and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent angioplasty. The comedian had reportedly collapsed while he was running on a treadmill.

Expressing shock and sadness on the passing away of Raju Srivastava, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he brightened lives with "laughter, humour and positivity". He tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Srivastava, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country’s history, won ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, and the title of "The King of Comedy".

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He also appeared in Bollywood movies like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, and ‘Bombay to Goa.’

He was also a participant in season three of reality television show ‘Bigg Boss.’