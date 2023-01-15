India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to commemorate the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Indian Army. It marks the 75th anniversary of Indian army day.

It is the day in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the final British Commander-in-Chief of India. Parades, award presentations, and other festivities are held to celebrate Army Day.

The Indian Army, with the slogan "Service before self," is the main component of the Indian Armed Forces.

On April 1, 1895, the Indian army was founded under British administration and was known as the British Indian Army. After India gained independence in 1947, the country did not have its first Indian chief until January 15, 1949.

Lt Gen K M Carriappa replaced General Francis Butcher, the final British commander-in-chief of India, as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949.

The handover of authority from the British to India represents a watershed point in Indian history and is commemorated as Army Day. This day also remembers the warriors who have given their lives in the service of their country.

Army Day is observed by all Army Command headquarters to honour the warriors who live for the defence of the country's freedom and dignity and offer their life in the process.

On this day, massive celebrations take place around the country. The major Army Day parade is held on Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment when salutes are paid to the country's fighters.

The procession includes military weaponry, several contingents, and a combat demonstration. On this day, troops get gallantry awards and Sena medals for their valour.

The Indian Army is one of the world's most powerful military, competing with countries such as the United States, Russia, and China.

The Indian Army's motto is "service before self," and its objective is to safeguard national security and unity, protect the country from external aggression and internal dangers, and keep peace and security inside its boundaries. Salute to the valiant warriors who risk and give their lives to keep us safe.

It needs mention here that even India's Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, used the phrase "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" in 1965.