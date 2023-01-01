The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 25 per cylinder. With this increase, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 1,769 with effect from today.Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders on January 1 by Rs 25 across the country. However, there is no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.



The price of the domestic cylinder was raised on July 6, 2022. It was increased to Rs 153.5 cumulatively. Prices were hiked four times. OMCs first increased by Rs 50 in March 2022 and then again hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May.

The rates were revised for the final time in July last year by Rs 50.

The prices of domestic gas cylinders have increased by Rs 153.5 in the last year.

The Congress party reacted to the price hike by taking a swipe at the Modi government: "The first gift of the new year... Commercial gas cylinder has become costlier by Rs 25. This is just the beginning. Happy new year."