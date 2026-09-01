Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 9.50 from September 1; domestic rates unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier from September 1, with oil marketing companies increasing the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 9.50 in several major cities.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen to Rs 2,747.50, from Rs 2,738 earlier. In Chennai, the revised price stands at Rs 2,916.50, up from Rs 2,906.

The price hike will primarily impact businesses that use commercial LPG cylinders, including restaurants, hotels, dhabas, sweet shops, bakeries and other commercial establishments, potentially increasing their operating costs.

There is relief for household consumers as the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in the latest monthly revision.

The latest hike comes after commercial LPG prices were reduced in the previous months. While the Rs 9.50 increase is relatively modest, establishments that consume multiple cylinders could see a rise in their monthly fuel expenses.

Oil marketing companies generally revise LPG prices on the first day of every month, with rates varying across cities based on applicable taxes and other charges.