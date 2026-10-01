Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked from October 1; domestic rates remain unchanged

Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have increased from October 1, with the hike varying across cities, while prices of domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

According to rates attributed to IndianOil, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased by ₹62.50, from ₹2,747.50 in September to ₹2,810. In Mumbai, the price has risen by ₹63 to ₹2,764, while in Chennai, it has increased by ₹66.50 to ₹2,983.

Patna recorded the highest increase among the cities cited, with commercial LPG cylinder prices rising by ₹71.50 to ₹3,100.50. In Lucknow, the price has increased by ₹62.50 to ₹2,932.50.

Prices have also risen in other locations. In Leh, the commercial cylinder now costs ₹3,450, compared with ₹3,385.50 previously. In Tawang, the price has increased to ₹3,073.50. The new rates stand at ₹2,831.50 in Ahmedabad and ₹3,046 in Kanyakumari.

The price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged in the cities cited in the report. It continues to cost ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai. In Lucknow, the price remains ₹979.50, while in Patna, it stands at ₹1,031.50.

The latest revision primarily affects commercial users, including restaurants, hotels and other businesses that rely on 19-kg LPG cylinders. Household consumers using domestic cylinders will not be affected by this particular price hike.

LPG prices are influenced by international benchmarks and currency movements. The revised commercial rates come as businesses enter the festive season, when demand for food and hospitality services typically increases.