Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a significant reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders nationwide, effective from April 1. The price cut ranges between Rs 30 to Rs 32 providing relief to various establishments particularly in metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

In New Delhi, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder, widely used in establishments such as hotels and restaurants, now stands at Rs 1,764.50, down from Rs 1,795 as of March 1. Similarly, in Mumbai, the price has been reduced to Rs 1,717.50 from Rs 1,749. Chennai witnesses a decrease of Rs 30, with the current price resting at Rs 1,930, down from Rs 1,960.50. Kolkata also sees a notable dip in prices, from Rs 1,911 to Rs 1,879.

These adjustments come as a relief to commercial users, considering the varying rates of commercial gas cylinders across states, influenced by local taxation.

This reduction follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in March, where he declared a Rs 100 cut in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders on the occasion of International Women's Day.