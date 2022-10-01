In a major relief to the customers of liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders (LPG), oil companies have slashed the rates of commercial LPG cylinders on the eve of puja festivities.

The prices of the 19 kg LPG cylinder have been reduced by up to Rs 36. The new rates have come into effect starting October 1, 2022.

According to the oil companies, a 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use will now cost Rs 1.859.50, lower by Rs 25.5 in the national capital of Delhi. There has been a drastic reduction in LPG cylinder prices in cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai as well.

In Assam, the cost of a 19-kg LPG cylinder for general commercial cylinder use will cost Rs 2041.50 while the XTRATEJ will cost Rs 2064.

In Mumbai, the cost of a 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use will cost Rs 1811.50 after a drop in rates by Rs 32.5. Similarly, prices have been slashed by Rs 36.5 in Kolkata and will now cost Rs 1959.

Meanwhile, Chennai will start selling commercial 19-Kg LPG cylinders for Rs 2009.50 after a decrease in rate by Rs 35.5.

This is the second reduction in prices after the oil companies lowered the prices by Rs 91.5 on September 1.

Simultaneously, the cost of LPG cylinders for commercial use, gad dropped to Rs 2,219 in June while it was at a peak price of Rs 2,354 in May. However, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.