Starting from today the Oil marketing companies have announced significant price reductions for commercial LPG cylinders and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing relief to businesses and consumers alike.

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 69.50, resulting in a new retail price of Rs 1676. This decision follows a previous reduction of Rs 19 on May 1, 2024. The move reflects a positive trend for businesses and enterprises, as price adjustments are influenced by international oil prices and other factors.

Additionally, the prices of ATF have been revised downwards by 6.5 percent. State-run oil marketing companies had previously cut the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on May 1 by Rs 19 per cylinder, with the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder at Rs 1745.50 in Delhi at that time.

The new reduction in LPG cylinder prices aims to provide relief to businesses and consumers, with the retail price now set at Rs 1,676 in Delhi. However, prices may vary from state to state based on local tax rates.

Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the 1st of every month. These revisions are based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rates.

In addition to LPG, the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have also witnessed a significant reduction. In the national capital, ATF prices have been cut by Rs 6,673.87 per kilolitre, or 6.5 percent, bringing the price to Rs 94,969.01 per kl.

The reduction in ATF prices follows a marginal increase on May 1. The reduction in ATF rates is expected to benefit the aviation industry and consumers.