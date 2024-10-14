A 22-year-old man was killed, and several others were injured in communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district during a Durga idol immersion procession. Tensions flared when stones were thrown and gunshots fired at the procession in the Mahrajganj Bazar area, sparking violent retaliation.

Following the unrest, multiple vehicles were set on fire, prompting police to intervene with force. Authorities arrested at least 30 people, including one man, Salman, from whose home gunshots were reportedly fired.

The deceased, identified as Ram Gopal Mishra from Rehua Mansoor village, was shot while walking with the procession. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded, assuring that those responsible for the violence would face strict action. He also directed police and administrative officials to ensure idol immersion continues peacefully, urging coordination with religious organisations.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police, Vrinda Shukla, suspended two officers for negligence and confirmed that video footage is being reviewed to identify further suspects. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan emphasised the need for communities to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than provocation, stressing that such incidents only deepen divisions.

The situation remains under control as police maintain a heavy presence in the area.