With the digital world constantly undergoing rapid changes in the recent times and communication becoming much faster, WhatsApp has rolled out simple ways to engage with businesses via the messaging app in quick and effective manner.

Messaging is a convenient way to interact with businesses and is the most sought after option by millions of people round the globe who are dealing with businesses on a regular basis.

Here are the some ways one can infuse in their regular usage while engaging with businesses via WhatsApp:-

1. Opt-in: As a user, you are in complete control of whom you want to talk to or message. Look for an opt-in prompt when initiating a conversation with a brand. WhatsApp wants businesses to get an opt-in from users before starting an engagement. Opt-in can be obtained in a number of ways - for example, through the website, in a store or even directly over WhatsApp.

2. Getting Started: Communicating with a business is as simple as saying, “Hi” on the registered business account number. Once you have initiated a conversation you can access information the same way you chat with your friends and family.

3. Communicate with businesses of all sizes and across sectors: Whether it is to access a transit solution such as booking a cab or buying metro tickets on the go, a shopping experience on WhatsApp such as ordering groceries or shopping from your favourite brands or banking solutions such as checking your balance, among others - all within a WhatsApp chat thread.

4. Explore/Enjoy a host of services and solutions: Once you have initiated a conversation with a business, you can explore the unique solutions they have built on WhatsApp or services they offer like brand information, real-time updates on new products and promotional offers, get grievances addressed in real-time, and browse through product Catalogues to get product details, all on WhatsApp.

5. Block and Report: Are you getting too many updates from a business or getting the information you didn’t sign up for? You can block accounts at any time and provide a reason why. This helps WhatsApp to understand what conversations are valuable to users and provides a way to share feedback with the business or take action – including banning an account if needed.

6. Opt-out easily with just a tap: WhatsApp has recently added the ability for businesses to create a simple way for customers to opt out of receiving certain types of messages, for example, several brands have built-in options right within the chat – like a ‘START’ or ‘STOP’ button/s. Choosing this option notifies the business that you’d not like to receive updates from the business anymore.