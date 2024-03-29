The Communist Party of India (CPI) has been served a notice by the income-tax department, demanding payment of "dues" amounting to Rs 11 crore today. This notice pertains to the alleged use of an old PAN card while filing tax returns over the past few years, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Left party is reportedly seeking legal counsel to contest the tax authorities' notice.

Sources reveal that the dues include penalties and interest accrued due to discrepancies arising from the use of the old PAN card.

"We are seeking legal assistance and consulting our lawyers," a senior CPI leader informed PTI.

This development comes after the Congress disclosed that it had received income-tax notices amounting to over Rs 1,823 crore for discrepancies in tax returns filed in previous years.

Saket Gokhale, a Trinamool Congress leader, also claimed to have received 11 income-tax notices within the last 72 hours.

The Congress has alleged that the BJP-led Central government is attempting to "cripple" the opposition ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is a developing story, and further updates are anticipated.