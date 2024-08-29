West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks during a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) event have sparked controversy and legal action. A complaint has been lodged with Delhi Police by Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer, accusing Banerjee of making provocative statements intended to incite unrest.

At the TMCP's 27th foundation day celebration in Kolkata, Banerjee reportedly warned, "Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn." The comments were perceived as inflammatory, potentially inciting regional tensions and threatening national harmony.

Jindal's complaint argues that Banerjee's statement, due to her high office, is particularly dangerous and urges the filing of an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to public order and incitement. He contends that the remarks are a direct attempt to create division and unrest across states.

In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Banerjee’s comments as divisive and irresponsible. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also criticized the remarks, accusing Banerjee of endorsing revenge politics and posing a threat to democratic values.