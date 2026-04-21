Complaint filed with ECI against Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘terrorist’ remark on PM Modi

A formal complaint has been submitted to the Election Commission of India against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist,” terming the remark derogatory and in violation of electoral norms.

In the complaint addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, BJP leaders, including Kiren Rijiju, Arun Singh, and Om Pathak, sought immediate action, stating that such comments could vitiate the electoral atmosphere.

The complaint argued that the alleged remark violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which mandates that political discourse during elections remain lawful, civil, and issue-based, without descending into personal attacks.

It further cited provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 175, 171/174, and 356(1), claiming the statement could amount to false representation, undue influence on voters, and defamation.

The signatories urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter, direct a public apology or retraction from Kharge, and initiate appropriate legal and regulatory action. They also sought directions to curb further dissemination of the remark across media and digital platforms.

The complaint comes amid the ongoing electoral process, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force, with the petitioners stressing the need to preserve the dignity of democratic discourse and ensure free and fair elections.