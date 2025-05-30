The Supreme Court, on May 30, directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination be conducted in a single shift instead of two. The exam is scheduled on June 15.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said holding examination in two shifts creates "arbitrariness".

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the top court said.

The bench passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

Recently, the top court delivered a verdict issuing a slew of directions to stop seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and directed publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae of the exam.

The plea, challenging the conduct of NEET-PG exam in two shifts, said it had the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between shifts.

It sought direction to the NBE to conduct the exam in a single shift to maintain "just, fair, reasonable and equitable" grounds of competition for all the candidates.

The plea was filed by one Aditi and others.