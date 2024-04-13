The Congress party announced a list of 16 additional candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among the prominent names announced was former Union Minister Manish Tewari, who is set to contest from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The announcement, made during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, also stirred considerable attention by pitting Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Vikramaditya Singh, the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh, is poised to engage in a high-profile electoral battle in the state.