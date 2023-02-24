The Congress' 85th plenary session kicked off on February 24 with the party's steering committee meeting to make crucial decisions on holding CWC polls. During the three-day session, the party is expected to finalize its strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress top brass, excluding Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be in attendance, endorsing the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge and paving the way for the new working committee led by him.

The steering committee, which will play the role of the Working Committee until a new CWC is formed will decide whether there will be elections to the top decision-making body or not. After this, a meeting of the subjects committee will be held at 4 PM, during which six resolutions related to political, economic, international, agriculture and farmers' welfare, social justice and empowerment, and youth, employment, and education will be considered.

On February 25, resolutions related to political, economic, and international matters will be discussed. On February 26, there will be a speech by the Congress President, followed by a public meeting. The session aims to lay out a clear roadmap for the party's future and finalize its plans to take on the BJP in the upcoming elections.

However, clouds of disunity loom over the Congress as TMC, BRS, and AAP appear reluctant to accept the party's stewardship, with BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao holding his own parleys to rein in the BJP. The Congress faces unprecedented challenges, both electorally and in maintaining its primacy in the Opposition bloc. Nevertheless, the party hopes to stitch an anti-BJP front for the 2024 polls, having stated that it alone has the moral and organizational power to lead it.