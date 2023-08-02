Congress has constituted screening committees in the wake of ensuing elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, and Telangana, said an official statement on August 2.

As per the statement, for Madhya Pradesh, the committee will be headed by Jitendra Singh as a chairman while Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptagiri Ulaka will be the members.

''The ex-office members will be PCC President, Kamal Nath; Dr Govind, CLP leader; JP Agarwal, AICC In-charge, Digvijay Singh, former minister; Kantilal Bhuria, Chairman-Campaign Committee; Kamleshwar Patel and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state,'' the statement read.

For Rajasthan, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will be the chairman while the members will be Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt.

The ex-officio members for the Rajasthan will be Govind Singh Dotasra, PCC President; Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister; Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC In-charge; Sachin Pilot; C P Joshi and AICC Secretaries In-charge of the state.

''On the other hand, Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken will be the chairman for Chattisgarh and the member will be Dr L Hanumanthaiah and Netta D'Souza,'' the statement added.

Lastly, for Telangana, K Muralidharan will be the chairman for Telangana and the members will be Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani.

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