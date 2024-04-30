The Congress party announced its decision to appoint party leader Devender Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, on April 30, adding that Yadav would continue his position as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge for Punjab.

"The party's decision followed the resignation of Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely citing party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, Congress said, “Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Devender Yadav as the interim President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. He will continue in his role as AICC In-charge for Punjab.”

Lovely resigned from his post, voicing dissatisfaction with Congress’ choice of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, Lovey was quoted as saying, “PCC's (Pradesh Congress Committee) dignity needs to be maintained. Before officially declaring candidates, at least informally, the PCC must have been informed, but they didn't do it. I can't work like that as PCC President, but I am ready to work as a Congress worker if they allow me to. If they don't want me, then it is a different case.”

Objecting to the nomination of Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies, he also said that the party considered the alliance even after Delhi Congress raised objections.