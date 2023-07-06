Congress on Thursday appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as the in-charge of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

A letter signed by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal read, “Honourable Congress President has appointed Shri Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect.”

Kanhaiya Kumar left the Communist Party of India (CPI) in 2021 and joined Congress.

Kumar previously served as president of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) in 2015-16, representing the All India Students' Federation (AISF).