The Goa Congress on September 20 appointed Yuri Alemao as its new legislature party leader in Goa.

Alemao (37) is the MLA from Cuncolim was days after eight Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP.

"Yuri Alemao has been appointed with immediate effect as Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Goa," said an official statement from the Congress party.

For alleged anti-party activities, the Congress had previously dismissed Michael Lobo, the former leader of the CLP.

On September 14, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a CLP meeting.

The development was confirmed by the Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Notably, in the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators while the BJP has 20.