Congress expressed strong opposition on April 4 to China renaming many localities in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that it is the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to the neighbouring nation and his "eloquent silence" on Chinese border movements.

According to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the country is still dealing with the fallout from Modi's clean chit to China. "China has ventured to rename our territories in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time." April 21, 2017 — 6 spots, December 30, 2021 — 15 spots, and April 3, 2023 — 11 spots.

Also Read: China releases third set of Chinese names to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh

Congress expressed strong opposition on April 4 to China renaming many localities in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that it is the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to the neighbouring nation and his "eloquent silence" on Chinese border movements.

According to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the country is still dealing with the fallout from Modi's clean chit to China. "China has ventured to rename our territories in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time." April 21, 2017 — 6 spots, December 30, 2021 — 15 spots, and April 3, 2023 — 11 spots.

"Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India. After Galwan, the country is facing the consequences of Modiji's clean chit to China," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Indian governmemt has bluntly rejected China's renaming of various locations in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the state is an important part of India and that awarding "invented" names does not change this fact.

India reacted in response to Beijing's announcement of Chinese names for 11 more locations in Arunachal Pradesh that the neighbouring nation claims as southern Tibet.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India outrightly rejected China's renaming of the places in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," Bagchi said. "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India. After Galwan, the country is facing the consequences of Modiji's clean chit to China," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has bluntly rejected China's renaming of various locations in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the state is an important part of India and that awarding "invented" names does not change this fact.

India reacted in response to Beijing's announcement of Chinese names for 11 more locations in Arunachal Pradesh that the neighbouring nation claims as southern Tibet.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India outrightly rejected China's renaming of the places in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," Bagchi said. "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.