In a dramatic turn of events, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was detained by the Assam Police before takeoff on Indigo Flight No. 6E 204 from Delhi to Raipur today. Khera was reportedly informed that he would be arrested without any copy of the FIR, an arrest warrant, or a production warrant from the concerned magistrate being provided to him.

According to the Congress party, Khera's arrest was arbitrary and dictatorial and based on "totally baseless charges" related to his questioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani. The Congress party has accused the Modi government of "systematically favouring the Adani group" and being "conspicuously silent on allegations of stock rigging, over valuation and benami money being pushed through a web of shell companies against the Adani Group of companies."

The Congress party thanked the Supreme Court for being the voice of reason in these "testing times" and denounced Khera's detention as a "cowardly attempt to derail the 85th AICC Plenary being held in Raipur." The Congress party has accused the BJP of using "laughable intimidation tactics" to silence its leaders and stop them from exposing its "corruption and misgovernance."

Khera, who is known for his articulate criticism of the Modi government, is one of the prominent speakers at the ongoing AICC Plenary. The Congress party has vowed to go ahead with the Plenary despite the "high-handedness of the government" and launch a new vision for the country.

The incident has sparked a political uproar, with many opposition parties condemning Khera's detention and calling it an attack on democracy. The BJP has not yet commented on the matter.

The Congress party accused the Modi government to stop its "vendetta politics" against the opposition. The party has also reiterated its commitment to fighting against the BJP's "misrule at the Centre" and bringing about a "new dawn" for India.