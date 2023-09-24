Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in his party's performance in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He believes that the Congress is poised to win Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, and anticipates a close contest in Rajasthan. Gandhi's statements come as preparations intensify for Assembly polls scheduled later this year in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

During a media conclave, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I would say, right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, we are certainly winning Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, we are very close, and we think we will be able to win." He also noted that the BJP, internally, acknowledges the Congress's strong standing in these states. The Congress leader's confidence is based on factors such as anti-incumbency sentiment and the party's narrative control in these regions.

Gandhi highlighted the unity among opposition parties and their ability to adapt to the changing political landscape. He suggested that the BJP would face a surprise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing the opposition's resilience and their significant share of India's population.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of using distraction tactics to divert attention from the demand for a caste census. He referenced recent controversies involving BJP MPs making divisive remarks, asserting that these incidents were aimed at diverting the discourse away from critical issues. Gandhi stated the importance of constructing a narrative and learning from past electoral experiences, particularly in Karnataka.