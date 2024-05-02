Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in a direct and pointed move, penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2, responding to Modi's missive addressed to NDA candidates. In his letter, Kharge wasted no time in addressing what he perceived as the Prime Minister's "desperation and worry," asserting that such sentiments have led Modi to resort to language unbecoming of his office.

Kharge minced no words in accusing Modi of attempting to bolster his campaign with falsehoods, stating, "Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth." He proceeded to reiterate Congress's manifesto guarantees, emphasising promises such as Yuva Nyay for employment, Nari Nyay for women's empowerment, and Kisan Nyay for farmers' rights.

The Congress leader did not shy away from confronting Modi on various fronts, including the contentious issue of Chinese relations. "The only appeasement policy we have seen is your appeasement of China," Kharge declared, highlighting the surge in Chinese imports despite escalating tensions.

Sharing the text of my letter to Shri @narendramodi calling out his repeated lies in the election campaign.



Dear Pradhan Mantri Ji,



I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters.

From the tone and content of the… pic.twitter.com/5zLwndVAro — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 2, 2024

Kharge also seized the opportunity to address Modi's reservations about Congress's stance on reservation policies, challenging the Prime Minister to clarify his party's historical opposition to SC, ST, and OBC reservations. Additionally, he called on Modi to address allegations of financial impropriety, urging the return of funds allegedly misappropriated from Dalit farmers.

Furthermore, Kharge challenged Modi's claims regarding inheritance tax and voter turnout, attributing the lackluster response to the electorate's dissatisfaction with the ruling party's policies rather than external factors.

Closing his letter with a bold assertion, Kharge invited Modi or his representatives to engage in a debate on the manifesto and the Prime Minister's assertions. He concluded with a stark warning, predicting that history would remember Modi for divisive rhetoric and falsehoods, rather than any substantive achievements.