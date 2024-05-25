Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to poison during a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, May 24.

Kharge drew attention to Modi's various activities, stating, "Maa Ganga has called him. He talks about plans for 2047... if he stays alive till 2047. Sometimes he goes diving in the sea, sometimes takes dips in Ganga waters, sometimes retreats into caves, sometimes meditates alone. I don't know, maybe he will get the fruits of all this 'tapasya'."

Emphasizing the importance of actions and their consequences, Kharge said, "I believe that if you work, you get to fill your stomach. If you do good work, the results will be good. If you commit bad deeds, bad results will follow. If someone does bad things and still gets good outcomes, that's up to them. If I say this is poison and don't touch it, and if you still insist on licking it, then what will be the result? Modi is like that."

In response, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi condemned Kharge's remarks, accusing him of cursing the Prime Minister with malicious intent.

Also read: Supreme Court welcomes poll body's handling of election data amid false narratives