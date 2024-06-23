Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the central government over the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Examination, insisting that the Modi administration must be held accountable for justice to be served to students.

In a post on X, Kharge declared, "In the NEET Scam, responsibility lies directly with the highest levels of the Modi Government. Reassigning bureaucrats does not address the deep-rooted problems in an education system deteriorated under the BJP. The NTA was claimed to be an autonomous entity, yet it has been manipulated to serve the BJP/RSS's interests."

Kharge further stated, "To ensure justice for students, the Modi Government must be held accountable. The NEET-PG Exam has now been postponed. In the last 10 days, four major exams have been either cancelled or postponed. Issues like paper leaks, corruption, irregularities, and the infiltration of an education mafia have plagued our system. This belated attempt at rectification does nothing for the countless youth who continue to suffer."

Echoing these sentiments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also voiced her concerns on X, condemning the BJP for allegedly handing over the entire education system to corrupt elements and mafias. She highlighted the recent NEET-UG paper leak, the postponement of NEET-PG, and the cancellations of UGC-NET and CSIR-NET, reflecting the dire state of major national examinations.

The comments from Kharge and Gandhi underscore the growing frustration and calls for accountability amidst recurring issues in India's examination system.

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