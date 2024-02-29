Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent train accident in Jharkhand.

Kharge called for an 'impartial' investigation into the incident to identify and hold accountable those responsible for any safety violations. Kharge expressed his sentiments through a social media post, stating that the accident in Jamtara, Jharkhand was 'extremely heartbreaking' and the loss of many lives 'extremely sad'. He extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

He also called on the railways and government administrations to undertake immediate relief work and urged Congress workers to provide all possible assistance. The Congress leader further stressed that the Railway Ministry should take responsibility for the tragic accident and ensure an impartial investigation is conducted.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief and offered condolences to those affected by the train accident in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. She described the news of the sudden deaths as 'extremely saddening' and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the quick recovery of those injured.

Two passengers lost their lives and several others were injured near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand area on Wednesday, after being hit by a train. The incident occurred when a local train ran over the passengers who had alighted at the crossing.

Jamtara Sub Divisional Officer, Anant Kumar, confirmed that the victims were passengers of the train and that two bodies had been recovered so far. Jamtara Deputy Commissioner, Shashi Bhushan Mehra, stated that the injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment by the police, district administration team, and railway officials.

The Railway Protection Force and district police are currently conducting a search operation. Prime Minister Narendra expressed his condolences on social media, stating he was 'Pained by the mishap in Jamtara, Jharkhand' and wishing for the quick recovery of the injured.