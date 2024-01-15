The Ayodhya Congress faced a heated altercation when party workers reported an incident of their flag being snatched and workers abused by unidentified anti-social elements. Renu Rai, the Congress Mahila in-charge, condemned the act as "shameful and condemnable," stating that the Ram Temple belongs to everyone.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in Ayodhya is heating up as the Congress leadership, grappling with internal divisions, recently announced its decision regarding the much-anticipated Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have reportedly "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the event.

The Congress party's stance on the matter reflects its historical contradictions and highlights the challenge of navigating the sensitive issue of the Ram Temple. With a seemingly divided stance, the party appears to be making half-hearted attempts to balance the sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims. This strategy, however, has faced criticism in the past and is expected to backfire once again.

The decision has triggered a fresh wave of controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar questioning the Congress's motives. The political skirmish is escalating, with every explanation offered by the Congress met with a counter from the BJP, indicating a potential escalation of tensions in the run-up to the ceremony.

As Ayodhya prepares for the historic event, the Congress finds itself at the center of a storm, grappling not only with internal dissent but also facing external scrutiny for its handling of the Ram Temple issue.