Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine on August 24, coinciding with the war-torn country's National Day, has sparked sharp criticism from the Congress party. Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh questioned the timing of the visit, urging Modi to address the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur before heading to Europe.

Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, sarcastically referring to Modi as a "deity" for presiding over meetings in New Delhi while Manipur continues to face turmoil. "The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd, 2023? Did Shri N Biren Singh invite Shri Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after His trip to Ukraine?" Ramesh posted.

Manipur, governed by Modi's BJP, has been embroiled in conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Despite the severity of the situation, the prime minister has not yet visited the state, drawing criticism from opposition parties.