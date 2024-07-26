Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, submitted an adjournment motion notice on July 25, calling for a clear timeline for the long-delayed national census.

Gogoi emphasised the critical nature of census data for policymaking and resource allocation. "The census is a fundamental exercise that provides critical data for understanding the socio-economic fabric of our nation," he stated.

The last census was conducted in 2011, with repeated delays since then. Gogoi pointed out that 94 countries, including China and Bangladesh, completed their censuses during the pandemic, while India remains among three nations that postponed without setting a new date.

"The government's decision-making currently relies on 2011 data, which does not accurately represent the current needs of India's population," Gogoi said. He cited examples of citizens being left out of public distribution efforts due to outdated information.

The Congress leader criticised the government's priorities, stating, "This government has made no real efforts to kick-start the process because it is prioritizing political calculations over people."

Gogoi urged immediate action, demanding "a comprehensive explanation for the delay and assurances that the government will take immediate steps to rectify the situation."

In a separate motion, Congress MP Manish Tewari raised concerns about the China border situation and trade deficit. Tewari highlighted ongoing border clashes since 2019 and China's recent territorial claims in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tewari also noted the significant trade imbalance, with India's deficit with China exceeding $85 billion in 2023-24.