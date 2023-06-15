The Congress party has called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct an inquiry into the shocking revelations made by SS Haokip, the Chief of the United Kukki Liberation Front (UKLF). Haokip's disclosures indicate that his organization, along with other militant groups, supported and aided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in winning elections in Manipur and other northeastern states.

Speaking at a press conference held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Congress spokesperson and former MP, highlighted the contents of a letter written by Haokip to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter alleges that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav struck an agreement with the UKLF, resulting in the militant organization backing the BJP in the last three elections - the 2017 and 2022 state assembly elections, as well as the 2019 General Election.

Dr. Kumar revealed that this was not the first time Sarma had been associated with militants and anti-national elements. He pointed out that Sarma had previously faced charges under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in 1998 due to his connections with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

Referring to the UKLF chief's letter, Dr. Kumar stated that the organization had allegedly received a payment of Rs 15 crores from the Union Home Minister after the BJP's election victories. Furthermore, Haokip questioned why he was being subjected to harassment despite supporting the BJP in elections.

Calling for strong action, the Congress spokesperson demanded that both Sarma and Madhav be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for engaging in anti-national activities by seeking the support of such forces to secure election wins. Dr. Kumar criticized the BJP and its leaders for championing nationalism and patriotism while allegedly collaborating with anti-national elements.

Expressing concern over the situation in Manipur, Dr. Kumar questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing crisis in the state. He highlighted the blockage of national highways and the shortage of essential commodities, which could potentially lead to starvation. The Congress leader noted that the situation in Manipur was deteriorating, exemplified by the recent incident of a state minister's house being set on fire. He expressed his dismay that even a minister's safety was compromised, leaving the people of Manipur in a state of insecurity. Dr. Kumar further revealed that approximately 50,000 individuals had been displaced from their homes in the state.