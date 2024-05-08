The Congress party distanced itself from the remarks made by Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, regarding the physical appearance of individuals from different regions of India.

Pitroda's comments, suggesting that people in the South resemble Africans and those in the East resemble Arabs and Chinese, stirred controversy and were labeled as "racist" by some.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to express the party's disapproval of Pitroda's remarks. Ramesh described the analogies drawn by Pitroda as "most unfortunate and unacceptable," emphasizing that the Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from such analogies.

Pitroda's comments were made during an interview with 'The Statesman,' where he reflected on India's democracy and diversity. He spoke about India's ability to thrive in a diverse environment for 75 years, highlighting the physical diversity observed across different regions of the country. Pitroda mentioned how people in the East resemble the Chinese, those in the West look like Arabs, those in the North appear white, and those in the South may look like Africans. He also stressed the importance of respecting various languages, religions, food, and customs across different regions, envisioning an India where everyone has a place and compromises for the greater good.

Responding to Pitroda's remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a post on X, emphasized the diversity of India and urged Pitroda to understand the essence of the country. Sarma, who hails from the Northeast, asserted that despite the physical differences, all Indians are united as one.

Pitroda had previously sparked controversy when discussing the concept of inheritance tax in the United States, where he mentioned the redistribution of wealth after death. Despite the ensuing controversy, Pitroda downplayed the issue, stating that he had only cited the inheritance tax in the US as an example.

The remarks made by Pitroda have ignited debate and criticism, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding issues of diversity and inclusivity in India.