Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Palamu, in Jharkhand, lashed out at previous Congress governments for their approach towards Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. Modi criticized the past policies, describing them as "weak" and accusing them of sending "love letters" to Pakistan, which resulted in increased terrorist activities instead of peace.

"Earlier, terrorists used to freely kill innocents, and governments used to write love letters to Pakistan. But Pakistan sent more terrorists in response to letters. But with the power of your one vote, I said enough is enough; today's new India doesn't give the dossier," PM Modi stated, highlighting a shift in India's stance post-2014.

“This is New India, 'Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai'. There was a time when people from Jharkhand and Bihar, who used to go to protect our nation were dying for the country on borders. It was a monthly occasion. Coward governments of Congress used to cry about it in the whole world," PM Modi said at an election rally in Palamu.

"The surgical and the Balakot strikes shook Pakistan. Now Pakistan is crying all over the world and is shouting, 'Bachao, Bachao,'" Modi remarked, underlining the effectiveness of strong actions against terrorism.

He also criticized Congress by alleging that previous governments were weak in addressing issues like Naxalism, terrorism, and Article 370. Modi claimed that these problems were rooted out after 2014, with the power of citizens' votes leading to significant changes in policy and security measures.

Addressing the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, Modi urged for a strong government and highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the region. He referenced the distribution of wealth and economic challenges, contrasting them with Pakistan's situation, in response to comments made by former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry praising Rahul Gandhi's socialist ideology.

Elections in Jharkhand are scheduled in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The BJP-led NDA won 12 seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 elections, with the BJP securing 11 seats. The results of the ongoing general elections, held in seven phases, will be declared on June 4.