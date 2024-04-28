BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted the Congress party in the aftermath of Delhi Congress Committee President Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation.

Lovely accused Congress of being 'steeped in confusion, division and contradictions' and lacking a clear mission and vision. Poonawalla contrasted this with the 'alliance of mission and vision' under PM Modi's leadership, which he claimed is dedicated to working for the nation.

He further criticised Congress's decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi, despite the AAP previously levelling unproven corruption charges against Congress. Poonawalla pointed to the unrest within the Delhi Congress, with party workers protesting against the distribution of tickets to outsiders, such as Kanhaiya Kumar, who has drawn controversy for his remarks on the armed forces and alleged Naxalite support.

He also stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has significantly weakened the Congress's presence in Delhi.



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