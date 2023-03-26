India’s grand old party, Indian National Congress, began its day-long Satyagraha on March 26 to register its protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The Wayanad MP was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark in 2019.

The Satyagraha will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. at all state and district headquarters in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues.

The Satyagraha is taking place at Rajghat in New Delhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are participating.

On March 25, the first press conference after his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi stated that he does not care if he is imprisoned or permanently disqualified for life; He'll keep talking about "PM Modi's relationship with Adani."

Rahul Gandhi stated that it was time to collaborate and thanked the opposition parties for supporting him on the issue of disqualification.

On the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi said he confronted exclusion since PM Modi is terrified of his next discourse on Adani. " Rahul Gandhi stated, "I have seen his eyes filled with fear."

Also read : Manipur Congress slams BJP over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP