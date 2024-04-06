Congress leader Charan Das Mahant faces FIR for alleged offensive comments on PM Modi
A senior Congress leader, Charan Das Mahant, has been booked under FIR for his alleged offensive remarks on PM Narendra Modi during a public rally. The FIR was lodged at the Kotwali Police Station based on a complaint filed by the District Election Officer.
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A case was registered on Friday against senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district for his alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally earlier this week.
The FIR was registered against Mahant at Kotwali Police Station here based on the complaint of the District Election Officer, a senior police officer said.
He was booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC for his alleged remarks during a public rally here on April 2, the official said.
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