Digvijaya Singh, a veteran Congress leader, will run for party president in the coming election and is likely to submit his nomination soon.

The Congress Party has announced the date for the party's presidential election.

However, veteran leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh stated on September 23 that he is not interested in becoming the party's leader even as the contest for the Congress presidency heats up.

Singh made the statement during his visit to Jhoteshwar in Narsinghpur district to pay tributes to the late Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, who passed away recently, at his samadhi.

The next elections would undoubtedly be historic, since the new president will replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president, who has been in charge since 1998, with the exception of the two years between 2017 and 2019, when Rahul Gandhi took office.