Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a senior Congress lawmaker and representative of the Vikarabad assembly constituency, was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

His election marks a significant moment as he becomes the first Dalit to hold this prestigious position in the state's legislative history.

The legislative secretariat received only one nomination by the deadline at 5 pm on the previous day, which was that of Kumar, thereby ensuring his uncontested election to the role of Speaker.

The formal announcement of his election was made by pro-tem Speaker Asaduddin Owaisi during the assembly session, which also included the formal address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.



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Kumar's candidature received widespread support from various political parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

State legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu and health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha formally requested the support of these parties, which was positively received.

The unanimous decision reflects the cross-party respect for Kumar, who is well-regarded for his leadership and service. His election as Speaker follows the tenure of the first Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Sirikonda Madusudhana Chary, who served from June 9, 2014, to January 16, 2019.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly, also known as the Shasana Sabha, comprises 119 constituencies. With the unanimous election of Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the assembly continues its work representing the interests and welfare of the people of Telangana.