Congress working president Hardik Patel resigns from all party posts. The Congress party has suffered a huge loss ahead of the Gujarat state elections. Hardik Patel, the Patidar party's leader, has resigned. Hartik Patel announced his resignation via his Twitter account.

He posted the resignation letter and said in Hindi, ” Today, after gathering a lot of courage I have resigned from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in the future.”

There had been speculation that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.