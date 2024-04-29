Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that Modi may have drawn inspiration from Joseph Goebbels, known for his role in Nazi propaganda.

Ramesh's tweet, aimed at Modi's educational background, implying that Modi might have studied Goebbels' tactics during his MA in Entire Political Science. Ramesh referenced Goebbels' infamous quote about the effectiveness of repeating lies until they are believed, along with another quote emphasizing the strategy of sticking to a big lie.

"For his MA in Entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him", tweeted Ramesh.

He further tweeted that, Goebbels is reputed to have said: "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” He also wrote in 1941: “The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it.”

The tweet comes in response to Modi's recent interview with a TV channel, where Ramesh alleges that Modi made false claims about the Congress's Nyay Patra (Manifesto). Ramesh accused Modi of consistently resorting to lies, stating that Modi's motto appears to be 'Asatyameva Jayate' (Falsehood Always Triumphs).