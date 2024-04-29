Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of using Joseph Goebbels' tactics in Nazi propaganda
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that Modi's tactics are reminiscent of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. Ramesh's comments are a response to Modi's recent TV interview, where he made statements about the Congress's manifesto that Ramesh contends are false.
- Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi in a series of tweets
- Ramesh suggests Modi's tactics are similar to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels
- Ramesh's comments are a response to Modi's recent TV interview, where he allegedly made false statements about the Congress's manifesto
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that Modi may have drawn inspiration from Joseph Goebbels, known for his role in Nazi propaganda.
Ramesh's tweet, aimed at Modi's educational background, implying that Modi might have studied Goebbels' tactics during his MA in Entire Political Science. Ramesh referenced Goebbels' infamous quote about the effectiveness of repeating lies until they are believed, along with another quote emphasizing the strategy of sticking to a big lie.
"For his MA in Entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him", tweeted Ramesh.
He further tweeted that, Goebbels is reputed to have said: "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” He also wrote in 1941: “The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it.”
The tweet comes in response to Modi's recent interview with a TV channel, where Ramesh alleges that Modi made false claims about the Congress's Nyay Patra (Manifesto). Ramesh accused Modi of consistently resorting to lies, stating that Modi's motto appears to be 'Asatyameva Jayate' (Falsehood Always Triumphs).
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