Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has written a letter to the Director of the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI), Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, urging the investigating agency to question Union home minister Amit Shah regarding his corruption remarks against Conrad Sangma led Meghalaya government.

Jairam Ramesh said that the home minister had said that the Meghalaya government led by Conrad Sangma was the most corrupt in the country prior to the recent assembly elections in the northeastern state, only to later back Sangma.

He posted a copy of the letter to Twitter, where he wrote, “I have written to the Director of CBI asking CBI to question the Home Minister further on his categorical assertion that Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country-That of course did not prevent BJP from supporting the same Conrad Sangma again”.

The letter read, “I wish to bring to your notice the fact that Shri Amit Shah said in his public speech on Feb 17, 2023 that the then government of Meghalaya was the most corrupt government in the country. Shri Amit Shah is also the Home Minister of India. In his capacity as the Home Minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to the above conclusion.”

Jairam Ramesh further wrote, “For some inexplicable reasons, the Home Minister, who is also the former national president of Bhartiya Janta Party, has failed to act upon the information regarding the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government.”

“Therefore, in the highest national interest, we urge you to summon Shri Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to stated assessment and investigate the matter. We also urge you to investigate if the Home Minister of India was under any undue duress from his party or other forces, to suppress the information related to the corruption of Meghalaya, in order to enable his party Bhartiya Janta Party to support the same Chief Minister after the recent Meghalaya elections,” Jairam Ramesh added.

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