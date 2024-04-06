Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that Lal Krishna Advani and Jaswant Singh, both prominent political figures in India, visited Pakistan and expressed admiration for Jinnah.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "Syama Prasad Mukherjee made an agreement with Jinnah's Muslim League. Congress had never made an agreement...Lal Krishna Advani & Jaswant Singh went to Pakistan and praised Jinnah...No Congress leader did so..."

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh reaffirmed the party's stance on electoral participation while condemning certain media practices.



Also Read: Congress won't boycott elections, just news channels, confirms Jairam Ramesh

Speaking from Delhi, Ramesh stated that despite facing what he described as "the politics of revenge" and feeling exploited, the Congress party remains committed to engaging in the democratic process.

"We won't boycott the election, we just boycott anchors and channels and not elections. We will participate in elections," Ramesh declared, highlighting the party's determination to continue its engagement in electoral politics.

Amidst the backdrop of ongoing political dynamics, Ramesh acknowledged the challenges faced by the Congress party but stated its resilience, stating, "Every day we face the politics of revenge, we are being exploited but we will find a way." He further elaborated on the party's strategic approach, revealing the existence of multiple contingency plans. "We have Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C, we have Plan Z also but no Plan Boycott," Ramesh said.