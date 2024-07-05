Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has launched an attack on the Education Ministry, accusing it of sabotaging children's education due to delays in publishing new textbooks for Class 6 students. In a tweet on July 5, Ramesh pointed out that despite the start of the school year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has failed to release new textbooks for Science, Mathematics, and Social Sciences.

Ramesh claimed that the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) has yet to finalise the textbooks. According to officials, the printing process is expected to take an additional 10 to 15 days, potentially resulting in a two-month delay before the new books reach students.

The Congress leader did not mince words in his criticism, suggesting that "either the rot runs deep, or the incompetence reaches new heights every day." He also took a jab at the Prime Minister, referring to him as the "non-biological PM," and accused the National Testing Authority of sabotaging the examination process.