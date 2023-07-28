In a series of scathing tweets on July 28, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government's approach towards China, raising concerns about the lack of tough action despite Chinese troops' continued violations of previous Line of Actual Control (LAC) agreements.

According to Ramesh, the foundation of the issue lies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public clean chit to China on June 19th, 2020. Since then, the government's stance seems to have been portraying a tough stance on China while failing to engage in meaningful conversations or making any compromises with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On November 16th, 2022, the Modi government characterized a dinner conversation between PM Modi and President Xi at Bali as a mere "exchange of courtesies," downplaying its significance. However, on July 25th, 2023, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement highlighted the "important consensus" reached during the Bali meeting.

Jairam Ramesh pointed out the contradiction between the government's statements, as on July 27th, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that more than just pleasantries were exchanged at Bali. He questioned whether this signifies a consensus or a concession by PM Modi. Moreover, Ramesh raised the critical issue of Chinese troops' continued presence in areas like Depsang and Demchok, where they have obstructed Indian patrols for over three years. The lack of a concrete resolution raises concerns about the government's approach towards safeguarding India's territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, despite the tensions at the border, economic relations between India and China seem undisturbed, leading to questions about the government's handling of the situation. Ramesh's remark on "lal aankh" alludes to the apparent oversight of the Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.