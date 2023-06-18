Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over Manipur violence and making no appeal for peace in the state.

Taking a dig into PM Modi’s monthly radio programme, Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and stated, “So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question”.

Earlier, the Congress leader hit out at PM Modi for his silence over the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past several weeks.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur belatedly after a month and the nation must be thankful for small mercies.

However, Jairam levelled a series of attacks on Modi's silence over the crisis and wrote on Twitter, "But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesn't he visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation between communities? Why can’t he at least encourage an all-Party delegation to go to Manipur?"

Also read : Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi's silence amid ongoing Manipur crisis