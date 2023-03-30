Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on March 30 posed fresh questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China's renewed verbal, geographical and military aggression against India.

In a statement, the Congress leader said, "The Modi government presented the 2017 Doklam standoff as a major victory. Yet since then, the Chinese have engaged in an unprecedented military infrastructure buildup in the area. They have also built villages and roads adjacent to the Doklam plateau many kilometres inside Bhutanese territory."

Further, Jairam alleged that it is well-known that the adjacent Chumbi Valley poses a potential threat to India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor, the so-called Chicken’s Neck that connects the seven northeastern states with the rest of the country.

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In this context, the remark by Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering that “there is no intrusion” into Bhutan by China and that Beijing has an “equal” say in any discussion over its illegal intrusions raises several concerns.

Raising concern about Bhutan and India’s so far unshakeable relationship which is facing a challenge from an aggressive China, Jairam highlighted a few questions to PM Modi.

The Congress leader in its statement asked- Is there a dilution in the unwavering Indian and Bhutanese contention that the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan lies at Batang La, and not at Mount Gipmochi as the Chinese claim? This could cause a serious problem for the security of the Siliguri Corridor.

Further, recent Chinese construction reportedly includes an all-weather road in the

Amu Chu river basin inside Bhutan moving south towards the Jhamperi Ridge that overlooks the Siliguri Corridor. Is China eyeing the coveted Jhamperi Ridge from a new angle? What is India doing to defend Bhutan and to prevent the Chinese from reaching this important geographical feature?

"We urge the Prime Minister to not hide behind smokescreens and ensure that this very long-standing partnership with Bhutan remains strong and is further deepened," said Jairam Ramesh.