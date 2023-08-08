Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against the Congress party have sparked a war of words between the political rivals. Reacting to Sarma's remarks, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hit back, labeling Sarma as a "product of the BJP Washing Machine" and accusing him of being a "rank opportunist."

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh wrote, "The Assam CM—product of the BJP Washing Machine—is now recounting all the so-called sins committed by the Congress in the Northeast." He went on to highlight two instances he deemed as "real sins" committed by Congress leaders. Ramesh accused former Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi of giving respectability and positions of power to a "young man who formed part of the Surrendered ULFA."

Sarma's accusations against the Congress party have added fuel to the ongoing political discourse in the region. During a press conference held to counter Congress' allegations, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that the Congress party's policies were responsible for the ethnic clashes in Manipur. He claimed that the northeast was facing the consequences of the "wrong policies" adopted by the Congress.

Highlighting an incident from 1983, Sarma criticized the Congress for their handling of the aftermath of the Nellie massacre. He recalled the visit of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Assam during that time, emphasizing that her visit did not bring about any initiatives for peace or stability. Sarma described the Congress party's history in the northeastern region as one marred by bloodshed and strife, accusing them of lacking a "healing touch" in times of conflict.