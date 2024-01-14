In a major jolt to the Congress party, Congress leader Milind Deora on January 14 resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The Congress leader after submitting his resignation, tweeted that he is ending his political journey with the party, thus ending his family's 55-year relationship with Congress.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party...," tweets Deora on X.

The development comes ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that will kickstart from Manipur today at 11 am.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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