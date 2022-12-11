As the Congress prepares to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra to the booth level, the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead an all-women march, in each state capital and read out a "women's manifesto."

The party will begin holding meetings in preparation for this on December 15 at the state level, followed by sessions at the district and block levels.

A month from now, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin at the booth level in addition to Priyanka's women's march.

Rahul Gandhi's letter and a charge sheet against the BJP administration will be distributed to everyone by the yatris.

Following the Yatra, prominent state Congress officials and the state president will attend a block-level convention in each district.

The state-level workers' convention will be followed by demonstrations in each state where the state Congress president and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will speak after all the districts in the state have held their meetings.

The "haath Jodo" programme of the party will begin on January 26 and run for the following two months because the party has scheduled its plenary session for February in Raipur.

The Congress programme will be broadcast live on enormous screens and displayed in significant locations throughout each state.

According to party sources, the UP Congress has started the "Bharat Jodo Yatras" to organize the cadres for party leader Rahul Gandhi's yatra, which is planned to visit the state early in January.

The yatra will begin from Barabanki on Sunday, December 11 and will reach Lucknow on Monday, December 12.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Zonal President Nakul Dubey, in a press statement, said the UPCC would be taking out six state-level yantras from different places in the state.

"The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts," he added.

The Congress plenary is planned for three days in Raipur followed by a mega rally.

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