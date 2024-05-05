In Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Radhika Khera tendered her resignation citing alleged disrespect and an ongoing battle against what she described as a "male chauvinistic mentality" prevailing within the party's ranks.

In her resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera detailed her grievances, highlighting instances of criticism and ostracization she faced within the party. Central to her resignation was the controversy surrounding her visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where she expressed her devotion by seeking a glimpse of the revered Ram Lalla idol.

"I have dedicated over 22 years of my life to this party, serving diligently from the NSUI to the Congress's media department," Khera lamented. "Yet, my unwavering support for Ram in Ayodhya has subjected me to intense scrutiny and opposition from within."

Accusing the Chhattisgarh Congress unit of denying her justice and respect, Khera affirmed her decision to sever ties with the grand old party with profound regret. "As a woman, and as a devotee of Lord Shri Ram, I am deeply hurt," she asserted, emphasizing her commitment to fighting for her own dignity and that of her fellow countrymen.

The resignation comes amidst a backdrop of internal discord within the state's Congress apparatus. A viral video from the premises of Rajeev Bhavan in Raipur captured Khera voicing her grievances, alleging disrespect and lack of regard, particularly towards female politicians. Sources suggest that Khera's discontent may have stemmed from strained relations with Chhattisgarh Congress's communication wing chairperson, Sushil Anand Shukla, with whom she reportedly clashed over various issues, including a recent altercation regarding a press briefing.